ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,095 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE APO opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,361 shares of company stock worth $39,229,871. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

