ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,556 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.