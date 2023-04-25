ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 7,116 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13,189.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 396,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Western Digital by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

WDC opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

