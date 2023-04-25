ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 8,693 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.