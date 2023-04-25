ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 966 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

NYSE:WRK opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

