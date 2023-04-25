ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

OMC opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

