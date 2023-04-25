ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after buying an additional 262,027 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after buying an additional 2,859,415 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

