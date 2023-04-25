ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN stock opened at $218.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.42 and a 200-day moving average of $227.77. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

