ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.3% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Stories

