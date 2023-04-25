ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NYSE WPC opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.81%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

