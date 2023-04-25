ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

