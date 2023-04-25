ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 52.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 432.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading

