ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.80.

Insider Activity

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $385.49 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.42.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.