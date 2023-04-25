ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Evergy Stock Up 0.1 %

Evergy stock opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

