ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,501 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.79.

EXPE stock opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $187.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

