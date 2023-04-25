ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,137,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

STLD stock opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.