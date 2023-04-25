ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.12 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $497,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,042.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $497,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,042.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

