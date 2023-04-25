ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,947 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $221.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.16.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.