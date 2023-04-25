ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $56,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 32.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $320.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.04 and its 200 day moving average is $311.35. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.30.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

