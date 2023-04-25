ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $228.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.00 and a 200 day moving average of $248.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $182,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,080,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,801.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $182,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,700 shares of company stock worth $50,956,671. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.