ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,052 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.78) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

