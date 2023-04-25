ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,260,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WLK opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

