ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $104.54 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

