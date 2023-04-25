ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of J opened at $114.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $143.00.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on J. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

