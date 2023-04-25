ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 807 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sun Communities by 850.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 571.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 820.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $190.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

See Also

