ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 298.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,745 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,014,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,088,000 after acquiring an additional 762,583 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,411,000 after acquiring an additional 606,802 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 651,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,995,000 after acquiring an additional 502,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 651,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,024,000 after acquiring an additional 487,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.