ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.5 %

Masco stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

