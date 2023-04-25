ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

