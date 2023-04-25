ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.08.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $269.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average is $235.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $327.22.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Teleflex’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

