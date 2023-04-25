ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 1.4 %

PerkinElmer stock opened at $134.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

