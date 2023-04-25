ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,060,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.