ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,632 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,870 shares of company stock valued at $14,329,070 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

