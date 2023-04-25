ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 756 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after acquiring an additional 115,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,051,000 after acquiring an additional 230,945 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after acquiring an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 213.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $114.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.14.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

