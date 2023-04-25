ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $281,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.