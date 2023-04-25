ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $281,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Ball Price Performance
Shares of Ball stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Ball Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.
Insider Activity at Ball
In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
