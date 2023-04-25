ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,177.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,177.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,899 shares of company stock valued at $700,887 and have sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

AKAM stock opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.