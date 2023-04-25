ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,878,000 after buying an additional 487,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,360,000 after buying an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after buying an additional 160,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Bank of America upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 54.81%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.