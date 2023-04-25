Q Investments (CVE:QI) Trading Down 27.5%

Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 27.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 74,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Q Investments Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 143.57, a current ratio of 143.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57. The firm has a market cap of C$26.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29.

About Q Investments

(Get Rating)

Q Investments Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. It focuses its investments in energy sector, specially oil and gas. The firm primarily invests in equity and debt. In equity, it invests in share purchase warrants. Q Investments, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda with an additional office in London.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.