Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Qualtrics International Price Performance
BATS XM opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.37.
