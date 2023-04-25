Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.15 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.15 in a report on Monday, March 6th. William Blair cut shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.93.

NASDAQ XM opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 67.08%. The company had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $70,969.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,211,034.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 4,296 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $70,969.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,211,034.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 5,247 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $86,680.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 481,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

