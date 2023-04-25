Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $190.00. The stock traded as high as $169.11 and last traded at $168.39, with a volume of 88972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services
In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services
Quanta Services Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Quanta Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.
About Quanta Services
Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.
