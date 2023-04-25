Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $190.00. The stock traded as high as $169.11 and last traded at $168.39, with a volume of 88972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

