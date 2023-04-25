Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Down 1%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 49,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 177,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Quantum Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $101.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.54.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

About Quantum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

