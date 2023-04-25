Raymond James Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $80.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

