Raymond James Cuts Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target to $14.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARIS. Barclays decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 1,800.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 920,918 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 832.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

