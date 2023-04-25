Raymond James Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $75.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. UBS Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.99 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

