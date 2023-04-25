Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.9 %

WLY opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -817.65%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

