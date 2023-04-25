Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.35.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

