Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $395,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

