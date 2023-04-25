Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $396,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $16,777,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 402,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

