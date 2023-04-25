Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

