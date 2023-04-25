Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 113 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after buying an additional 247,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,936,000 after buying an additional 846,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

